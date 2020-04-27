Three terrorists killed in encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The encounter broke out after the militants fired upon a patrolling party of the security forces at Lower Munda in Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district. He said the security forces retaliated, which triggered the gun fight. Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, "Three terrorists have been killed in the joint operation at Lower Munda." 👓 View full article

