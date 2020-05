Recent related videos from verified sources Schoolboy makes educational lambing videos during lockdown



A schoolboy is avoiding games consoles this lockdown- by making educational lambing videos on his dad's farm.Charlie Gauld, 12, has always lived on farms and picked up skills by watching and being.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:47 Published 2 weeks ago Sony Offers Free PS4 Games to Get People to Play at Home



Sony Offers Free PS4 Games to Get People to Play at Home Sony is encouraging everyone to #PlayAtHome during the coronavirus pandemic. The free games include 'Journey' and 'Uncharted: The Nathan.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'Stay and play at home': Google doodle is back with popular doodle games amid corona lockdown With the tagline 'Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles', the doodle on Monday has a game that they launched on December 4, 2017, known as...

DNA 1 week ago



Google Doodle game series celebrates the ICC Champions Trophy Google Doodle launched a new series on April 27 with which they are urging people to stay and play at home by sharing throwback interactive games. The latest one...

Zee News 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this