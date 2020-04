Covid battle: 1.2 crore warriors fighting to help 130 crore Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Late last week, the Centre made public the details of “covid warriors” according to which 1.2 crore people — doctors (dentists and vets included), nurses, pharmacists, lab volunteers, trained health professionals, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, NSS and NCC members among others — are working to fight the pandemic. The data doesn’t include waste collectors. 👓 View full article

