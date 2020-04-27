Most CMs want lockdown to continue: Chief minister V Narayanasamy after interaction with PM Modi
Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
The chief ministers were unanimous in telling the prime minister that the way the virus was spreading, there needs to be a cautious approach in lifting the lockdown, Narayanasamy, who participated in the meeting through video conference, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a video conference with chief ministers to discuss the situation arising due to Covid-19 in the country