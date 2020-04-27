Most CMs want lockdown to continue: Chief minister V Narayanasamy after interaction with PM Modi Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The chief ministers were unanimous in telling the prime minister that the way the virus was spreading, there needs to be a cautious approach in lifting the lockdown, Narayanasamy, who participated in the meeting through video conference, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a video conference with chief ministers to discuss the situation arising due to Covid-19 in the country 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AgarwalCommunity Most CMs Want Lockdown to Continue After May 3, Says Puducherry CM Post Interaction with PM Modi… https://t.co/p3P1lpBgfM 13 seconds ago जॉर्ज कुरियन RT @EconomicTimes: A majority of chief ministers who interacted with PM #Modi wanted the #lockdown to continue after May 3 with little econ… 4 minutes ago Rising Kashmir 'Most Chief Ministers want lockdown to continue' https://t.co/ImXpNu490r 7 minutes ago Atotalmess https://t.co/QRgcGq4zkK Most CMs want lockdown to continue beyond May 3: Pondy CM after meeting PM #LockdownEnd… https://t.co/0VJleVFjc4 10 minutes ago Gold Newspaper Most CMs want lockdown to continue: Narayanasamy after video meet with PM Modi https://t.co/ehncEObXTr https://t.co/QEVfTFKDPo 15 minutes ago Bishwajeet #Coronaviruslockdown Richard Horton , The Lancet considers May as the most crucial month--"May to build the capacit… https://t.co/IP4evIJ2tl 19 minutes ago