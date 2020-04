Deepika Padukone is an 'Inspiration', reveals Kapil Sharma in his Twitter chat session Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kapil Sharma did a #AskKapil session on Twitter where he spoke to fans with a lot of warmth. He also said that Deepika Padukone was an inspiration for him πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bollywood Life Deepika Padukone is an 'Inspiration', reveals Kapil Sharma in his Twitter chat session #DeepikaPadukone… https://t.co/IJFLsqN1p2 2 hours ago Desimartini #KapilSharma calls #DeepikaPadukone an inspiration; reveals how he’s spending the #coronaviruslockdown Find out: https://t.co/J6rD6PT7cR 2 hours ago