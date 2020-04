You Might Like

Tweets about this Ansari RT @bollywood_life: Coronavirus pandemic: Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation; Commissioner Param Bir Singh expres… 36 minutes ago Bollywood Life Coronavirus pandemic: Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation; Commissioner Param Bir Singh ex… https://t.co/oZfKODoI7e 47 minutes ago The India News Today Coronavirus Pandemic: Akshay Kumar Donates 2 Crore For Mumbai Police Latest Breaking News | Celebrity News and Goss… https://t.co/SGmEPbIpNJ 53 minutes ago Emilee C Hatch Tamil Movie Skips Cinema for Amazon Amid Pandemic, Akshay Kumar’s Next Might Go to Disney+ Hotstar: Reports… https://t.co/zY22nsy1Pl 7 hours ago Viral News Tamil Movie Skips Cinema for Amazon Amid Pandemic, Akshay Kumar’s Next Might Go to Disney+ Hotstar: Reports https://t.co/z1r6GkpRhx 9 hours ago Tech bd giant Tamil Movie Skips Cinema for Amazon Amid Pandemic, Akshay Kumar’s Next Might Go to Disney+ Hotstar: Reports https://t.co/1pHCYb32MK 9 hours ago SGopalaswamy Maybe Akshay Kumar will make a movie on him https://t.co/Uvuz02bSUM 12 hours ago Akkian Pankaj kohli RT @BhawnaGandhi_: Tribute to the heroes in white who are working round the clock to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Salute to their dedicatio… 3 days ago