Aishwarya RT @zoo_bear: BJP MLA Suresh Tiwari told people in Deoria district not to purchase vegetables from Muslim vendors. "Keep one thing in mind,… 2 seconds ago

ਅਦਨਾਨ ਅਲੀ ਖਾਨ ( عدنان علی خان ) “Keep one thing in mind, I am telling everyone openly, no one should purchase vegetables from Muslims,” he told som… https://t.co/8j8jokl84C 6 seconds ago

தமிழ் வெல்லும் 🖋️ 🖤♥️ RT @LavanyaBallal: 🔻one of PM @narendramodi ‘s mla makes this statement. 🔻Article 14 of Indian constitution says all Indians are equal. 🔻Wi… 7 seconds ago

Advocate Ramesh Siyag RT @ARNAB_voice: Should a case be registered against this MLA? PM may want to ask CM of UP! No one should buy vegetables from Muslims: UP B… 9 seconds ago

ayushkp8 RT @IndianExpress: “Keep one thing in mind, I am telling everyone openly, no one should purchase vegetables from Muslims,” he told some peo… 13 seconds ago

KUNAL K Fan 😝😝😝 RT @drshamamohd: No one should buy vegetables from Muslims: UP BJP MLA Suresh Tiwari. PM Modi had recently said that #COVID19 doesn't see… 27 seconds ago

ARNAB GOSWAMI Should a case be registered against this MLA? PM may want to ask CM of UP! No one should buy vegetables from Muslim… https://t.co/UQygEnStwy 41 seconds ago