Delhi Court sends Jamia Coordination Committee member Shifa-Ur-Rahman to 10-day police custody

Zee News Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
A Delhi Court on Monday remanded Shifa-Ur-Rahman, currently President of Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and a member of Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC),  to 10 days police custody in a case related to North East Delhi violence. The police informed the court that protesters were receiving funds from the members of alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia based in Middle East countries.
