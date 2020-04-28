NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hours after staffer tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive, colleagues asked to quarantine

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The NITI Aayog building in the national capital was sealed for 48 hours after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. A director-level officer working at NITI Bhawan has been tested positive for COVID-19. Today at 9 am, he got his report, and then he informed authorities," Alok Kumar, an adviser at NITI Aayog, said on Tuesday.


