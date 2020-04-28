Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hours after staffer tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive, colleagues asked to quarantine

NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hours after staffer tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive, colleagues asked to quarantine

Zee News Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
The NITI Aayog building in the national capital was sealed for 48 hours after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. A director-level officer working at NITI Bhawan has been tested positive for COVID-19. Today at 9 am, he got his report, and then he informed authorities," Alok Kumar, an adviser at NITI Aayog, said on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Niti Aayog building sealed after employee tests COVID-19 positive | Oneindia News

Niti Aayog building sealed after employee tests COVID-19 positive | Oneindia News 03:24

 2 sadhus killed at UP temple by man they blamed for theft, cops say no communal angle; Niti Aayog building sealed for 48 hours after employee tests positive; Labourers in Surat rebel against working amid lockdown, again demand to be sent home; Home Ministry issues guidelines for home quarantine for...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ohio's mail-in primary tests voting during outbreak [Video]

Ohio's mail-in primary tests voting during outbreak

Today Ohio's mail-in primary will serve as a test for the rest of the country. The state cancelled its voting last month just hours before the polls were supposed to open.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published
COVID-19: NITI Aayog building sealed after employee tests positive [Video]

COVID-19: NITI Aayog building sealed after employee tests positive

One officer in NITI Aayog has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. The building has been sealed temporarily for thorough disinfection and sanitisation. Meanwhile, the total number of positive..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published

Recent related news from verified sources

NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hours after staffer tests coroirus positive

A director level officer working at NITI Bhawan has been tested positive for covid-19. Today at 9 am, he got his report, and then he informed authorities," Alok...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian ExpressDNAHinduSeattle Times

COVID-19: Total number of positive cases reach 19,984 in India

With 1383 new cases and 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 19,984, said the Ministry of Health...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SamWit_Wicky

Sam RT @AdityaRajKaul: #BREAKING: NITI AAYOG building sealed in India. ‘An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with #COV… 3 minutes ago

hariom_2988

EagleWings RT @PTI_News: NITI Aayog building in National Capital sealed for 48 hours after director level officer tests positive for coronavirus: Offi… 8 minutes ago

vinita_nigam

vinita_nigam RT @sandeep_PT: NITI member had opined recently that COVID is about to go to zero in India. NITI Aayog building sealed today. 9 minutes ago

Indian2410

Akash AAP RT @scroll_in: Covid-19: NITI Aayog building in Delhi sealed after employee tests positive https://t.co/f5HU1Cq0lE 20 minutes ago

wasifsiddiqui83

WhY So SeRiOuS.. RT @DesiPoliticks: #NitiAayog Niti Aayog building sealed after it's director tested positive for Coronavirus. Irony is VK Paul, NITI Aayo… 22 minutes ago

NamanJha14

Naman Jha RT @ABPNews: #NITIAayog Building Sealed For 48 Hrs After Employee Tests Positive For #Coronavirus Details: https://t.co/FWyGcwdDZ7 https:/… 27 minutes ago

aniket_samal

Aniket Samal A Niti Aayog employee in Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19 and the building has been sealed for 48 hours. 30 minutes ago

aniket_samal

Aniket Samal COVID-19: Niti Aayog employee tests positive, building sealed for 48 hours: https://t.co/l8bihv0zU6 30 minutes ago