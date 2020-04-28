Coronavirus outbreak: Google shares ICC Champions Trophy doodle urging people to play games at home
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () After a series of doodle honouring coronavirus warriors, Google launched a new series since April 27 where they have been urging people to stay home and play games amid the COVID-19 crisis. Today, google shared an interactive doodle featuring the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.
Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone Google’s videoconferencing service was previously limited to enterprise and education customers via G Suite. Now, anyone with a Google account will be able to create free meetings with up to 100 people and no time restrictions. Users must be logged in to access...
The doodle on Tuesday has a game that they launched on June 1, 2017, known as 'celebrating Cricket' to celebrate the beginning of ICC Champions Trophy 2017. DNA Also reported by •Zee News •Mid-Day •WorldNews