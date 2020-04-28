Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Google shares ICC Champions Trophy doodle urging people to play games at home

Mid-Day Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus outbreak: Google shares ICC Champions Trophy doodle urging people to play games at homeAfter a series of doodle honouring coronavirus warriors, Google launched a new series since April 27 where they have been urging people to stay home and play games amid the COVID-19 crisis. Today, google shared an interactive doodle featuring the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.



It’s day 2 of our throwback #GoogleDoodle...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone

Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone 00:50

 Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone Google’s videoconferencing service was previously limited to enterprise and education customers via G Suite. Now, anyone with a Google account will be able to create free meetings with up to 100 people and no time restrictions. Users must be logged in to access...

