Haryana's borders with Delhi have been "sealed" with essential services allowed but stricter restrictions imposed on those coming in from the national capital, state home minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday. Haryana will be in a "comfortable position" as far as Covid-19 cases are concerned if the borders stay sealed for 15-20 days, Vij added. 👓 View full article