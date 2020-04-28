Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 recovery rate in India improves to 23.3 percent

Mid-Day Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
A total of 6,869 people have been cured of coronavirus in India so far, taking the recovery rate to 23.3 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

A total of 1,543 new cases of coronavirus have been identified, which take the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 29,435, said Lav...
