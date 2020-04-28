Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 recovery rate in India improves to 23.3 percent
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () A total of 6,869 people have been cured of coronavirus in India so far, taking the recovery rate to 23.3 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.
A total of 1,543 new cases of coronavirus have been identified, which take the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 29,435, said Lav...
The Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Lav Agrawal, on April 30 briefed the 24 hours report of COVID-19 in the nation. He said, "1718 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33050. The recovery rate is now 25.19 percent . A progressive recovery rate has...