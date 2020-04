Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The portals of the Kedarnath temple were opened on Wednesday with the first puja performed on behalf of PM Modi and only members of the shrine's committee and administrative officials attending it amid lockdown. The doors of the eleventh jyotirlinga at Kedarnath in the Garhwal Himalayas were opened at 6.10 am. The temple was decorated with 10 quintals of flowers.