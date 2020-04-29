Global  

70 buses leave from Maharashtra to bring back students stranded in Kota amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Zee News Wednesday, 29 April 2020
At least 70 buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation left from Maharashtra on Wednesday to bring back hundreds of students stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota due to coronavirus-enforced lockdown.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19 lockdown: Bus carrying stranded students from Kota reaches WB's Asansol

COVID-19 lockdown: Bus carrying stranded students from Kota reaches WB's Asansol 01:06

 A bus carrying stranded students from Rajasthan's Kota reached West Bengal's Asansol on May 01 amid COVID-19 pandemic. The students were stuck in Kota due to coronavirus lockdown. There are total 795 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Bengal. According to the Ministry of Health and Family...

