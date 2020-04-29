70 buses leave from Maharashtra to bring back students stranded in Kota amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () At least 70 buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation left from Maharashtra on Wednesday to bring back hundreds of students stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota due to coronavirus-enforced lockdown.
