Combating Covid-19: Punjab CM announces to extend curfew for two more weeks

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced to extend the curfew for two more weeks to check the spread of coronavirus in the State. "Though the curfew has been extended by two more weeks, there will be relaxation from 7 am to 11 am every day. During this time, people can come out of their houses. Shops will also be allowed to open," said chief minister Singh in a video address to the State's people.


