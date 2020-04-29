Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Amarinder Singh > Combating Covid-19: Punjab CM announces to extend curfew for two more weeks

Combating Covid-19: Punjab CM announces to extend curfew for two more weeks

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced to extend the curfew for two more weeks to check the spread of coronavirus in the State. "Though the curfew has been extended by two more weeks, there will be relaxation from 7 am to 11 am every day. During this time, people can come out of their houses. Shops will also be allowed to open," said chief minister Singh in a video address to the State's people.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Coronavirus curfew violators forced to do squats on Thai roadside

Coronavirus curfew violators forced to do squats on Thai roadside 01:59

 Rebellious teenagers were forced to do squats on the roadside after being caught trying to travel across districts during the coronavirus lockdown. The two boys were ordered to do the exercised after they were caught illegally removing the barriers on the streets in Phuket island, southern...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Children turn their kitchen into a restaurant [Video]

Children turn their kitchen into a restaurant

A couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in lockdown with a three-course meal - when their three children turned their KITCHEN into a makeshift restaurant.Samm Greenall, 35, and her husband Lee,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published
COVID-19 Fatalities In US Reach Grim Milestone [Video]

COVID-19 Fatalities In US Reach Grim Milestone

The United States has seen more than 40,000 people die from the novel coronavirus as of Sunday. According to Reuters, that's the highest fatality rate in the world and almost double the number of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Punjab extends curfew by two more weeks: Here is the full list of relaxations


Indian Express Also reported by •Zee News

After Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh 2, two more shows to go off-air due to COVID-19?

After Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang starrer Beyhadh 2 was pulled-off abruptly, two more shows will be going off-air due the coronavirus outbreak. Check out...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PrathamHere07

Pratham Mittal RT @ani_digital: Combating COVID-19: Punjab CM announces to extend curfew for two more weeks Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/cmPzC65gjH htt… 27 minutes ago

Dankeshwar

Dankeshwar Solanki RT @TOIIndiaNews: Combating Covid-19: Punjab CM announces to extend curfew for two more weeks https://t.co/fp4YLjnjRp 45 minutes ago

MallickMiraj5

Miraj Mallick RT @timesofindia: Combating #Covid_19: Punjab CM announces to extend curfew for two more weeks READ: https://t.co/DTP9UuGlbZ https://t.co… 1 hour ago