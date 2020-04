Credit: Newsflare - Published 1 day ago Thousands more flamingos gather on lake in Mumbai where coronavirus has lead to clean air and water 02:34 Thousands of pink flamingos continue to gather in Mumbai, India, today (April 28) after the coronavirus lockdown caused cleaner air and water. Footage from an apartment in the Seawoods Complex in Nerul overlooking the creek in Navi Mumbai shows the beautiful birds gathering on April...