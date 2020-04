SC makes NEET must for admissions to private minority medical colleges Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Putting national interest above religious and linguistic minority community's right to administer educational institutions, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that single window National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) would be mandatory for admissions to medical and dental courses offered by private unaided minority medical/dental colleges. 👓 View full article

