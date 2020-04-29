Right to access 4G internet is not a fundamental right, J&K tells SC
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that access to 4G internet is not a fundamental right and that such high-speed internet services could not be provided in Jammu and Kashmir because of its misuse by terrorist groups backed by Pakistan to spread rumour and panic, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A soccer-loving supergran has become an internet sensation after videos of her performing jaw-dropping football trick shots from her wheelchair went viral.Violet Slater, 85, has been dubbed "Gran-aldo"..