Right to access 4G internet is not a fundamental right, J&K tells SC

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that access to 4G internet is not a fundamental right and that such high-speed internet services could not be provided in Jammu and Kashmir because of its misuse by terrorist groups backed by Pakistan to spread rumour and panic, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Right to access Internet not a fundamental right, J&K tells SC

Right to access the Internet is not a fundamental right. Free speech and expression, including the fundamental right to trade, business and occupation
