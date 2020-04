Centre appoints senior diplomat Tirumurti as India`s Permanent Representative to United Nations Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Senior diplomat T S Tirumurti was appointed as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations on Wednesday (April 29). Tirumurti, currently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), replaces seasoned diplomat Syed Akbaruddin. Tirumurti is a 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service officer. 👓 View full article

