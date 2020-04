Man booked for 'derogatory' post against Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

A case has been registered against a man for allegedly uploading a "derogatory" post against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a police official said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Pushparaj Meshram, a resident of Kamptee, the official... 👓 View full article

