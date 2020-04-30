PM Modi's popularity soars amid India's Covid fight

Thursday, 30 April 2020 () PM Modi's approval rating on April 21 was 83%, up from 76% on January 7, according to Morning Consult, a US-based survey and research firm. A separate survey, the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 tracker also showed that trust in his leadership jumped to 93.5% as of April 21 from 76.8% on March 25.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Centre has accepted Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi's suggestion to develop an app related to Covid-19. Sushil Modi requested to develop an app where best strategies of all states to contain Covid-19 will be shared. "We have accepted Bihar Dy...