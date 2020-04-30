Global  

PM Modi's popularity soars amid India's Covid fight

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
PM Modi's approval rating on April 21 was 83%, up from 76% on January 7, according to Morning Consult, a US-based survey and research firm. A separate survey, the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 tracker also showed that trust in his leadership jumped to 93.5% as of April 21 from 76.8% on March 25.
'We're developing an app to share best Covid strategies of states': RS Prasad

'We're developing an app to share best Covid strategies of states': RS Prasad

 Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Centre has accepted Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi's suggestion to develop an app related to Covid-19. Sushil Modi requested to develop an app where best strategies of all states to contain Covid-19 will be shared. "We have accepted Bihar Dy...

PM Modi discusses strategies on boosting economy amid coronavirus lockdown

PM Modi discusses strategies on boosting economy amid coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a comprehensive meeting to give boost to the economy against backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 30. The aim of the meeting was to discuss strategies on..

Congress asks PM Modi for a national plan for Covid-19

Congress asks PM Modi for a national plan for Covid-19

Addressing the country on Sunday in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said we are in the midst of a war and every Indian is a soldier in this fight. As India..

Modi remains in touch with world capitals for global fight against coronavirus

Through the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained a steady stream of diplomatic engagements, pushing for India’s medical needs,...
