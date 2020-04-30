|
RIP Rishi Kapoor: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni secures police permission to travel to Mumbai; will make the journey by road
Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Rishi Kapoor passed away today morning in Mumbai due to a breathing issue. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is going to travel by road to reach in time for the final rites
