RIP Rishi Kapoor: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni secures police permission to travel to Mumbai; will make the journey by road

Bollywood Life Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Rishi Kapoor passed away today morning in Mumbai due to a breathing issue. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is going to travel by road to reach in time for the final rites
