Recent related news from verified sources RIP Rishi Kapoor: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani and other political leaders mourn the loss of the superstar Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani and other politicians mourn the demise of the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away this morning.

Bollywood Life 6 hours ago



Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla express sorrow over frequent co-star Rishi Kapoor's demise Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on the morning of April 30, 3030, after a two-year battle with cancer. The *actor passed away* peacefully in a hospital in...

Mid-Day 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this