Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > RIP Rishi Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor and family take the late actor on his last journey - watch video

RIP Rishi Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor and family take the late actor on his last journey - watch video

Bollywood Life Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Social media mourn loss of versatile actor Rishi Kapoor

Social media mourn loss of versatile actor Rishi Kapoor 01:41

 As Actor Amitabh Bachchan announces on Twitter that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away, the social media flooded out with condolences and tributes to versatile actor. From Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar to former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Last rites of Rishi Kapoor performed at Chandanwadi crematorium [Video]

Last rites of Rishi Kapoor performed at Chandanwadi crematorium

Mortal remains of Rishi Kapoor were brought to Chandanwadi crematorium for last rites on Apr 30. His family and friends including Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published
Watch: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Alia arrive for last rites of Rishi Kapoor [Video]

Watch: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Alia arrive for last rites of Rishi Kapoor

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's family and friends including Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at Chandanwadi crematorium on April 30. Rishi Kapoor's mortal remains will be..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Rishi Kapoor dies after two-year battle with cancer, says brother Randhir

Rishi Kapoor, the romantic star of many a Bollywood film who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir...
Mid-Day Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaIndiaTimes

Rishi's death: How Alia became Ranbir's strength

Rishi Kapoor is gone. For the Kapoor family this is a big blow and a loss that is irreplaceable. The actor passed away at 8:45 am on Thursday morning at a...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @IndiaToday: Rishi Kapoor was cremated at the Chandanwadi Crematorium on Thursday afternoon amid the nationwide lockdown. https://t.co… 5 seconds ago

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe RT @bollywood_life: RIP Rishi Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor and family take the late actor on his last journey - watch video #NeetuKapoor #Ranbir… 13 seconds ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday Rishi Kapoor was cremated at the Chandanwadi Crematorium on Thursday afternoon amid the nationwide lockdown. https://t.co/N4uzLTeMeZ 16 seconds ago

Amirmurt

Dilip Kumar Fan Club RT @Bollyhungama: PICTURES: #NeetuKapoor, #RanbirKapoor, #AliaBhatt break down moments before #RishiKapoor’s cremation #RIPRishiKapoor @al… 23 seconds ago

AdithyaRajamani

Adithya RT @sachin_rt: Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when… 31 seconds ago

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe RT @Spotboye: Heartbreaking! These pictures of #RanbirKapoor, @aliaa08, and #NeetuKapoor from #RishiKapoor’s funeral will bring tears to… 31 seconds ago

Sanjeev45717318

Sanjeev Mishra RT @republic: Rishi Kapoor's funeral pictures: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pay last respects to late actor https://t.co/JDFjEEhpAm 43 seconds ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal Rishi Kapoor funeral: Images of Ranbir, Neetu, Alia, Kareena and Kapoor Khandan paying last respects https://t.co/S67ZcPQ4qI 47 seconds ago