Rob Gibbs, visionary artist behind Finding Nemo, Toy Story and Monsters Inc, passes away at 55

Bollywood Life Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
After Irrfan Khan's sad demise yesterday from colon infection and Rishi Kapoor passing away today morning after a prolonged battle with cancer, visionary storyboard artist Rob Gibbs, the man behind several of Pixar's most iconic animated films like Finding Nemo, Toy Story, Monsters, Inc. and Incredibles 2, has passed away at just 55, after working at Pixar for almost 20 years
