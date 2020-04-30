Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus | Reliance cuts employees’ salary by 10-50%; Mukesh Ambani to forgo salary

Coronavirus | Reliance cuts employees’ salary by 10-50%; Mukesh Ambani to forgo salary

Hindu Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
While Mukesh Ambani would forgo his entire ₹15 crore compensation, the company’s board of directors including executive directors, executive committee members and senior leaders would forgo 30-50% of their compensation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: PM Modi met with Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss ways to boost the economy | Oneindia News

PM Modi met with Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss ways to boost the economy | Oneindia News 02:35

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior government officers today to discuss ways to attract more foreign investment and boost the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reliance 2.74 %...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook to buy 10% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio in $5.7 billion deal [Video]

Facebook to buy 10% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio in $5.7 billion deal

Facebook Inc will pick up about 10% of Jio Platforms, billionaire Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries Ltd’s digital technology arm, for $5.7 billion, both the companies have said. The US social..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

RIL cuts employees' salary by 10-50%

With coronavirus lockdown hitting businesses hard, India's largest company Reliance Industries has decided to cut the salary of most of its employees by 10 to 50...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this