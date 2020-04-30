Coronavirus | Reliance cuts employees’ salary by 10-50%; Mukesh Ambani to forgo salary
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () While Mukesh Ambani would forgo his entire ₹15 crore compensation, the company’s board of directors including executive directors, executive committee members and senior leaders would forgo 30-50% of their compensation.
