Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Thirty-six-years later, history repeats itself in Bhopal. When the worst industrial disaster in the form of Bhopal gas tragedy took place in 1984, there was no known medical treatment for the MIC (Methyl Isocyanate) exposure. In 2020, there is no known treatment either as the gas victims turned out to be the worst hit lot from the killer Covid-19. 👓 View full article