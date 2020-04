Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The EC, sources said, will take a call on the likely poll schedule at a meeting on Friday morning. CEC Sunil Arora , who is currently in the US, will join the meeting with the other two election commissioners via video-conferencing. A minimum 21-day period between announcement and polling is needed, and a schedule may be announced immediately so that polls are completed well before May 27.