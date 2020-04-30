Global  

States clamour for special trains to bring stranded migrants home

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Bihar, Punjab and Telangana on Thursday joined three other states in demanding that the Centre run special trains to take migrants stranded in the wake of the lockdown in various parts of the country, saying transporting the workers in buses to their home states was not feasible.
