You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Window cleaner creates giant mural to NHS hero fundraiser Captain Tom Moore



A company boss has paid tribute to Captain Tom Moore by having a giant mural of the NHS fundraising hero spray-painted on the side of his business. The stunning graffiti artwork adorns the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Happy Birthday Thala Ajith: Netizens celebrate the king of box office, trend '#HBDDearestThalaAJITH' on Twitter For the uninitiated, ever since he was a child, Ajith's passion for car racing was enormous. In 2010, Ajith made the headlines after he took part in Formula 2...

DNA 2 hours ago



Thala Ajith birthday special: Veeram actor has a request straight from the heart for all his fans Ajith Kumar's fans have planned to trend the HBD Thala Ajith hashtag at number one on Twitter and other social-media platforms on the superstar's birthday, and...

Bollywood Life 5 days ago





Tweets about this