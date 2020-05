Credit: ANI - Published 3 days ago Maharashtra Police take action against violators of lockdown norms at vegetable market 01:51 Maharashtra Police took action against the violators of coronavirus lockdown norms at vegetable market in Narendra Nagar in Maharashtra's Nagpur on April 28. As per norms, only 10 vehicles are allowed inside the market at a time. Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India from COVID-19...