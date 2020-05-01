Once ‘Covid-19 free,’ Jhajjar new red zone

Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Once announced Covid-19 free by the Haryana government, Jhajjar district seems to be turning into a new red zone with in the state, with 24 active cases. On Thursday, the district received as many as 18 positive cases in a single day. With this, Jhajjar has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the state, followed by Sonipat with 21active cases. 👓 View full article

