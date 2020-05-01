Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Once ‘Covid-19 free,’ Jhajjar new red zone

Once ‘Covid-19 free,’ Jhajjar new red zone

IndiaTimes Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Once announced Covid-19 free by the Haryana government, Jhajjar district seems to be turning into a new red zone with in the state, with 24 active cases. On Thursday, the district received as many as 18 positive cases in a single day. With this, Jhajjar has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the state, followed by Sonipat with 21active cases.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Localish - Published
News video: Artists make a free coloring book

Artists make a free coloring book 02:40

 A Chicago based creative design agency has released a COVID-19 themed coloring book, showcasing a global network of artists and giving everyone stuck at home a new creative activity. Graffiti writers, tattoo artists, graphic designers, and other artists from around the world came together to create...

Recent related videos from verified sources

As we enter day 38, India records largest single-day jump of 1,993 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours [Video]

As we enter day 38, India records largest single-day jump of 1,993 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Today India has entered into day 38Th of the nationwide lockdown. India recorded the largest single-day jump of 1,993 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total to 35,043 cases,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:27Published
Can You Complete this Workout for Pro Soccer Players? [Video]

Can You Complete this Workout for Pro Soccer Players?

Back when GQ staff writer Clay Skipper was drilling free kicks against professional soccer goalies, he also went through some grueling physical training with the strength and conditioning coach for the..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 10:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

COVID-19: 3 more wards in Ahmedabad classified as red zone

Three more wards of Ahmedabad city have been put in the red zone after new coronavirus cases emerged from these areas, taking the number of such wards to nine,...
IndiaTimes

Erode moves from red to orange zone

With no active COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days, Erode district was moved from red zone to orange zone on Thursday. According to the map re
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ajaysuraTOI

ajay sura Jhajjar at number-1 in Haryana for reporting highest number of active cases of COVID-19. Today’s figure- 28 @cmohry… https://t.co/nzYMpOKdVj 3 hours ago

syedsalu12

Syed Salman RT @timesofindia: Once ‘Covid-19 free,’ Jhajjar new red zone https://t.co/9cEYaBLqft via @TOIGurgaon https://t.co/USmckPw76u 4 hours ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Once ‘Covid-19 free,’ Jhajjar new red zone https://t.co/9cEYaBLqft via @TOIGurgaon https://t.co/USmckPw76u 5 hours ago

GurgaonMedia

Gurgaon_social_media RT @TOIGurgaon: Once ‘Covid-19 free,’ Jhajjar new red zone https://t.co/bFtWgL6DEl 12 hours ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Once ‘Covid-19 free,’ Jhajjar new red zone https://t.co/oBlzxlOV2k 13 hours ago

TOIGurgaon

TOI Gurgaon Once ‘Covid-19 free,’ Jhajjar new red zone https://t.co/bFtWgL6DEl 13 hours ago