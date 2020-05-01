Maharashtra Day today, know its significance, history and how it gained statehood
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1 every year, On this day in 1960, Maharashtra gained statehood after the division from the Bombay State. It was on this day in 1960 when the state was formed on linguistic grounds.
