Maharashtra Day today, know its significance, history and how it gained statehood

Friday, 1 May 2020
Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1 every year, On this day in 1960, Maharashtra gained statehood after the division from the Bombay State. It was on this day in 1960 when the state was formed on linguistic grounds. 
Maharashtra Day 2020: Significance, history and formation of state of Maharashtra

This is the day when the state of Maharashtra came into existence. It was on this day in 1960 when the state was formed on linguistic grounds.
DNA

Labour Day 2020: Know the significance, history and importance of May Day

On May 1st every year, Labour Day or May Day (International Workers’ Day) is celebrated in India with a public holiday in all states and Union Territories to...
Zee News


