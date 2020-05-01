Covid-19 lockdown: Special train ferries stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Railways on Friday ran a special train to ferry 1,200 stranded migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand, a first since the lockdown began. "The 24 coach train started at 4.50 am today (Friday)," RPF DG Arun Kumar told PTI. It's the only train to be deployed so far, he added.
Amid lockdown 3.0, a special train carrying 1208 migrant workers arrived at Muzaffarpur railway station on May 05 from Ahmedabad. The migrant workers were screened at the station and were also provided..