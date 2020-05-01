Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Jharkhand > Covid-19 lockdown: Special train ferries stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

Covid-19 lockdown: Special train ferries stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

IndiaTimes Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Railways on Friday ran a special train to ferry 1,200 stranded migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand, a first since the lockdown began. "The 24 coach train started at 4.50 am today (Friday)," RPF DG Arun Kumar told PTI. It's the only train to be deployed so far, he added.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Amid lockdown, special train ferries migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

Amid lockdown, special train ferries migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand 01:58

 A special train was arranged by the Ministry of Railways to ferry migrants at the request of the state of Telangana. The train left from Lingampally and will drop the migrants off at Hatia in Jharkhand. This is the first train to be arranged for the transportation of migrant labourers. The Centre had...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Migrants taking train to Bihar from Surat say 'paid more than ticket price' | Oneindia News [Video]

Migrants taking train to Bihar from Surat say 'paid more than ticket price' | Oneindia News

With 195 deaths and 3,900 COVID-19 new cases reported since Monday, the death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,568 on Tuesday while the total number of infections jumped to 46, 433...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:45Published
Special train carrying 1208 migrant workers arrives at Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar [Video]

Special train carrying 1208 migrant workers arrives at Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar

Amid lockdown 3.0, a special train carrying 1208 migrant workers arrived at Muzaffarpur railway station on May 05 from Ahmedabad. The migrant workers were screened at the station and were also provided..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published

Recent related news from verified sources

COVID-19: Special train ferries 1,200 migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

A special non-stop train with 1,200 stranded migrants started from Telangana to Jharkhand's Hatia, officials said on Friday. According to the railway officials,...
Mid-Day

Coronavirus: Special train ferries stranded Indian migrants

Train carrying 1,200 migrant workers leaves Hyderabad city as authorities transport workers stuck due to lockdown.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this