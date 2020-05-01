Maharashtra Day: Greet your loved ones on WhatsApp, FB and Twitter with these messages

Global  

Zee News Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Diwas or Maharashtra Din is celebrated every year on May 1. On this day, parades are held, schools and offices organise special events to celebrate the Maharashtrian traditions. The state government also usually inaugurates new projects on this day.
