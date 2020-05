DefenceAviationPost Armoured Corps of Indian Army celebrates its #82ndArmourDay; Gen MM Naravane extends wishes @adgpi… https://t.co/2gXcbwASr0 6 minutes ago

Colonel SK Padhi (R) 🇮🇳 INDIA 1ST 🇮🇳 Today on 1938 Indian Army got its 1st Tank and to commemorate this spectacular N special event/day , it is celebrat… https://t.co/anDzrc1Sd9 14 minutes ago

Nikhil Mehra RT @JaskiratSB: A salute to dad ( @navdeep_s_bawa ) and all ex and serving members of the black beret fraternity of Indian Army’s Armoured… 24 minutes ago

Aerodynamic RT @Amitraaz: 🐴82nd ARMOUR DAY. The Armoured Corps of d Indian Army Celebrates it on the 1st of May every yr. On this day in 1938, The Scin… 42 minutes ago

SSBCrack RT @SSBCrackExams: Armoured Corps Day - When and Why Indian Army Celebrates Armoured Corps Day https://t.co/RRXAGfeTyG 50 minutes ago

SSBCrackExams Armoured Corps Day - When and Why Indian Army Celebrates Armoured Corps Day https://t.co/RRXAGfeTyG 50 minutes ago

The Viyug RT @Anirudh_Phadke: On this day, The Armoured Corps of Indian army celebrates 1 May as its #CorpsDay to commemorate the commencement of m… 2 hours ago