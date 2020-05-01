'Driving home ma,' Riddhima Kapoor is enroute Mumbai to be with mother, Neetu Kapoor after missing Rishi Kapoor's funeral
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Riddhima Kapoor obtained special permission to come and be a part of her father, Rishi Kapoor's last rites. But she couldn't attend the same. However, the doting daughter has left Delhi to be by her mother, Neetu Kapoor and her family's side in this tough time.
As Actor Amitabh Bachchan announces on Twitter that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away, the social media flooded out with condolences and tributes to versatile actor. From Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar to former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah...
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with cancer. He was admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29. Prime Minister Narendra..
Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai. He was admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29 due to ill health. Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and spent more than..
