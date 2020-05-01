Global  

Railways to run ‘Shramik Special’ trains to move migrant workers, other persons stranded

Hindu Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
The passengers have to be screened by the sending States and only those found asymptomatic would be allowed to travel.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: MHA allows inter-state travel of stranded migrant workers through special trains

MHA allows inter-state travel of stranded migrant workers through special trains 01:28

 Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places through special trains. MHA has asked state governments and Railway Board to ensure better arrangement and health protocol for evacuation. While addressing the...

