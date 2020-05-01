Global  

Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines on extension of lockdown

Hindu Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Government of India issued the lockdown order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Nationwide coronavirus lockdown extended for two more weeks: MHA

Nationwide coronavirus lockdown extended for two more weeks: MHA 01:26

 Ministry of Home Affairs on May 01 announced extension of the lockdown in the wake coronavirus pandemic. Ministry of Home Affairs issued order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 04.

Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates [Video]

Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines allowing travel of stranded migrant labourers. The Centre has also announced a set of guidelines for states to follow in this regard...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 23:35Published
MHA allows inter-state travel of stranded migrant workers through special trains [Video]

MHA allows inter-state travel of stranded migrant workers through special trains

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places through special trains. MHA has asked state governments and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi Metro to remain closed for commuters till May 17 amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown by another two weeks.
Zee News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Home Ministry issues orders to extend lockdown by two weeks

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two...
Mid-Day


