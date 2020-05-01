Covid-19: Lockdown extended for two more weeks, but with relaxations with areas with zero or less infections
Friday, 1 May 2020 () India will now be under lockdown till May 17 with a complete ban on air travel, trains and inter-state road transport for the general public while educational institutions, theatres, malls, hotels and bars will also remain shut, the government announced on Friday but gave some relaxations for various business activities and people's movement within areas with limited or no Covid-19 cases.
Modi govt has extended the nationwide lockdown by two more weeks. Several exemptions have also been announced in the notification issued by the government. Exemptions to the lockdown have been taken after considering the risk-profiling of various areas across the country. The MHA has also issued...
