SC protects Prashant Bhushan from arrest for 'opium' tweet on Ramayana re-telecast Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

The Supreme Court on Friday protected activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan from arrest by Gujarat police on an FIR alleging that he allegedly hurt religious sentiments by tweeting that ministers were providing "opium of Ramayan and Mahabharata" to people during lockdown ignoring hardship of millions of migrant workers. 👓 View full article

