In Centre’s new list, 18% districts still in red zone, but 43% in green & 39% orange
Friday, 1 May 2020 () The Centre has formulated a new list classifying 733 districts across the country as 130 red zones, 284 orange zones and 319 green zones to implement its Covid-19 containment strategy and enforce the third phase of the lockdown starting on May 4.
Ministry of Home Affairs on May 01 announced extension of the lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic by two weeks, but with considerable relaxations in green zones. The guidelines will be followed according to the zones, the Union Health Ministry has split over 700 districts across India into red,...