Bengaluru, Chennai fall in coronavirus COVID-19 red zone, check list of red zones in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Zee News Saturday, 2 May 2020
The Union Health Ministry on Friday split 733 districts across India into red, orange and green zones, pulling out all metropolitan cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad into the 'no activity' or red zone.
