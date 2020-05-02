Global  

Amitabh Bachchan on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's demise: The grief of the latter more intense than that of the former

Bollywood Life Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Amitabh Bachchan is heartbroken with the demise of two gems of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor, and Irrfan Khan. The actor has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos on his Instagram handle to express his grief.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Social media mourn loss of versatile actor Rishi Kapoor

Social media mourn loss of versatile actor Rishi Kapoor 01:41

 As Actor Amitabh Bachchan announces on Twitter that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away, the social media flooded out with condolences and tributes to versatile actor. From Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar to former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah...

