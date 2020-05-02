Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > 19 districts in UP, 11 in Delhi fall in coronavirus COVID-19 red zone, check list

19 districts in UP, 11 in Delhi fall in coronavirus COVID-19 red zone, check list

Zee News Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
As many as 19 districts in Uttar Pradesh and all eleven in Delhi have been put in the 'no activity' or red zone. Among all states, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have the maximum number of red zones at 19 and 14 respectively, followed by Tamil Nadu at 12 and all of Delhi's 11 districts have been marked as 'no activity' zones.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Mandatory to download Aarogya Setu app for people crossing border: Gurugram DLF ACP

Mandatory to download Aarogya Setu app for people crossing border: Gurugram DLF ACP 01:48

 Amid coronavirus lockdown, Police personnel are deployed at Delhi-Gurugram border on May 01. While informing with the latest updates and exemptions for crossing the border, Gurugram DLF ACP Karan Goyal told ANI that it's mandatory for those who are crossing Delhi-Gurugram border need to download...

Recent related videos from verified sources

As we enter day 38, India records largest single-day jump of 1,993 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours [Video]

As we enter day 38, India records largest single-day jump of 1,993 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Today India has entered into day 38Th of the nationwide lockdown. India recorded the largest single-day jump of 1,993 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total to 35,043 cases,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:27Published
Covid news with Vikram Chandra: Which districts will continue curbs after May 3? [Video]

Covid news with Vikram Chandra: Which districts will continue curbs after May 3?

Should the govt extend the lockdown beyond May 3 or go for a more targeted approach?  CMs push for a graded exit with continued restrictions in red zones. About 40% of India has not reported a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bengaluru, Chennai fall in coronavirus COVID-19 red zone, check list of red zones in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

The Union Health Ministry on Friday split 733 districts across India into red, orange and green zones, pulling out all metropolitan cities - Delhi, Mumbai,...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

MHA extends lockdown for 2 weeks, lists 130 districts as Red Zone

MHA extends lockdown for 2 weeks, lists 130 districts as Red ZoneThe government on Friday announced that a "limited" lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee NewsHindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this