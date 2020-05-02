19 districts in UP, 11 in Delhi fall in coronavirus COVID-19 red zone, check list
Saturday, 2 May 2020 () As many as 19 districts in Uttar Pradesh and all eleven in Delhi have been put in the 'no activity' or red zone. Among all states, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have the maximum number of red zones at 19 and 14 respectively, followed by Tamil Nadu at 12 and all of Delhi's 11 districts have been marked as 'no activity' zones.
Amid coronavirus lockdown, Police personnel are deployed at Delhi-Gurugram border on May 01. While informing with the latest updates and exemptions for crossing the border, Gurugram DLF ACP Karan Goyal told ANI that it's mandatory for those who are crossing Delhi-Gurugram border need to download...
The government on Friday announced that a "limited" lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in... Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Zee News •Hindu