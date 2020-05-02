Global  

Maharashtra: 1,000 migrant labourers hit streets, demand return home

Mid-Day Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Around 1,000 migrant labourers, mostly from northern parts of India, came on to the streets in Maharashtra's Chandrapur on Saturday to demand that arrangements be made for their return to the native places, police said. The incident took place around 9.30 am at Ballarpur in the district, an official said. "More than 1,000...
