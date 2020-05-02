Maharashtra: 1,000 migrant labourers hit streets, demand return home
Saturday, 2 May 2020 () Around 1,000 migrant labourers, mostly from northern parts of India, came on to the streets in Maharashtra's Chandrapur on Saturday to demand that arrangements be made for their return to the native places, police said. The incident took place around 9.30 am at Ballarpur in the district, an official said. "More than 1,000...
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines allowing travel of stranded migrant labourers. The Centre has also announced a set of guidelines for states to follow in this regard. The Centre's order comes as a big relief for thousands of migrant labourers who have been waiting to...
After Centre's decision to run special trains for the migrant labourers and stranded students, some trains from different parts of the country have been started for them. Around 1200 stranded students..