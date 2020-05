Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

A special Aeroflot flight with 271 Russian nationals, who were stranded in India due to coronavirus lockdown, departed for Moscow on Saturday. Russia has evacuated its citizens stuck in India since the imposition of lockdown. After regular international passenger flights were suspended on March 22, as many as 2,282 people left India with the Embassy's assistance.