Don't leave, start working in industrial units resuming operations: Haryana CM to migrant workers
Saturday, 2 May 2020 () Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday appealed to migrant workers in the state not to leave and start working in industrial units that have been allowed to resume operations amid lockdown according to the Centre's guidelines. He, however, said if anyone still wants to leave, the state government will make arrangements for their return.
Reviewing the lockdown and movement of migrant workers in the high-level meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that after the strong demand of the State Government, the Central Government has given permission to operate special trains for the movement of migrants and workers.
The Uttar Pradesh government has begun bringing back state's native workers stranded elsewhere in the country amid the COVID 19 lockdown and has ensured the return of 2,224 of them in the first phase,..
