Don't leave, start working in industrial units resuming operations: Haryana CM to migrant workers

IndiaTimes Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday appealed to migrant workers in the state not to leave and start working in industrial units that have been allowed to resume operations amid lockdown according to the Centre's guidelines. He, however, said if anyone still wants to leave, the state government will make arrangements for their return.
