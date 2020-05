Recent related videos from verified sources Watch: 5 points Sonia Gandhi raised in letter to PM Modi on battling COVID-19



Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has written to the Prime Minister offering suggestions on how to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. Sonia in her letter backed the decision to cut salaries of all MPs.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:56 Published on April 8, 2020 'They are Indians too': Priyanka Gandhi urges govt to help migrant labourers



Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has asked the Modi government to step in and help migrant labourers who are now trying to get back to their native villages by foot. This as India remains under lockdown.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:04 Published on March 28, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources COVID-19 | Priyanka Gandhi voices concern over situation in Agra, cites letter by Mayor Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said cases of coronavirus are increasing everyday in Agra and cited a letter written by the

Hindu 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this