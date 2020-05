Gujarat: Blood cancer patient from Tapi district tests positive for Covid-19 in Ahmedabad Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

According to Tapi district health officials, the man had been admitted to Surat's SMIMMER hospital for cancer treatment between 26 and 30 April but he was refferred to Ahmedabad on April 30 for further treatment. On May 1, his samples were taken for Covid-19 test and it came positive on Saturday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Testing cancer patients for COVID-19



Cancer patients being treated at the University of Kansas Health System are being asked to take the COVID 19 test. The tests are being done to protect the medical team and the patient. Patients testing.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:06 Published 2 weeks ago 12 City Police Officers Test Positive For COVID-19



After a positive case of coronavirus within the Baltimore Police Department's southwestern district led to a quarantine of all of the staff in the district, more than 100 have been cleared to return to.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:26 Published on April 8, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Three test positive in Chitradurga Three persons quarantined in a government hostel in Chitradurga after they had arrived from Ahmedabad in Gujarat tested positive for COVID-19 on Frida

Hindu 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this